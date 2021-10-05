Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 67,254 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.79% of Hibbett Sports worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 228,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.96. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

