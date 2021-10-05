Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,378 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $48,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 625,079 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

