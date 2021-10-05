Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,426,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

