Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

VMI stock opened at $236.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $125.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

