Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 107.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $26,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

