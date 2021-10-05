Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 85.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 203,872 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

