Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $113,520.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

Shares of EA opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

