ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

