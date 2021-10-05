CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after buying an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,695,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,384,000.

VBR stock opened at $172.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

