Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Decreases By 39.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $149.68 and a one year high of $211.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

