Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 343.68% and a negative return on equity of 134.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

