United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $102.25 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

