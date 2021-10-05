CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $250.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

