CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 815 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,241,000 after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

