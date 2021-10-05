CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 41.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

