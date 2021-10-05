Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 83,172 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $530.84 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.