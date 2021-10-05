Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

