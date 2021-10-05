Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

