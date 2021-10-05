Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.