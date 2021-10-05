Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.