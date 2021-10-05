The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $16,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

