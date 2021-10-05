Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 2,277.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.31% of Tupperware Brands worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,679,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NYSE TUP opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

