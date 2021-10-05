The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.