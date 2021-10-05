The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.23% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 66.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 63.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 18,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

