Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 23.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

