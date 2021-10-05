Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

