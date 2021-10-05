BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.94% of Bentley Systems worth $333,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

