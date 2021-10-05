Ergoteles LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.33% of Salisbury Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

