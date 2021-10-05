Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Holdings Raised by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Exterran stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Exterran Co. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. Research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

