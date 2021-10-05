Ergoteles LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Voyager Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

