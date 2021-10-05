Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

C&F Financial Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

