Ergoteles LLC Invests $453,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

