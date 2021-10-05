Ergoteles LLC Invests $444,000 in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

