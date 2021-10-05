Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 135 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $11,708.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bandwidth stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29, a PEG ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

