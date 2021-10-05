Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NET stock opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -257.17 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,298,734. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

