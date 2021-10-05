Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $103.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

