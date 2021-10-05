Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,040 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,532,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 964,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

