Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

