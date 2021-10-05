Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,946 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lumentum by 32.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

