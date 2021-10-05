Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

