Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $592,000 in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 22,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

