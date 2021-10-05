Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 89.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

