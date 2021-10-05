Ergoteles LLC Cuts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Ergoteles LLC cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,982,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.