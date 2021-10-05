Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $166,000 Investment in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 230,460 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TEO opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.13 million. Analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently -394.74%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.