Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 26,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

