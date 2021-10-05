Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

