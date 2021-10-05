PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.