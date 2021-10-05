Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ABG opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

