Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

