Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

